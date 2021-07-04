Zacks: Brokerages Expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) will report earnings per share of ($0.94) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($7.37) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($2.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($2.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

In other Checkmate Pharmaceuticals news, insider Arthur M. Krieg acquired 7,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $43,632.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 815,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,927,033.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 595.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMPI stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $126.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

