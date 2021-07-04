Zacks: Brokerages Expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.35. Construction Partners posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Construction Partners.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROAD shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Construction Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

NASDAQ:ROAD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.27. The company had a trading volume of 121,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,748. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.83. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other Construction Partners news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Construction Partners (ROAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.