Zacks: Brokerages Expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Will Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will announce $1.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.32. Illumina posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 116.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $8.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.32.

ILMN stock traded up $4.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $474.73. 535,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,802. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $420.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.92 and a beta of 0.95. Illumina has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at $56,524,541.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,728 shares of company stock worth $7,532,630 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,542 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $24,991,000 after acquiring an additional 26,058 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Illumina by 808.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 527 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,028 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

