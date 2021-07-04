Zacks: Brokerages Expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.58 Million

Brokerages expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to post sales of $26.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.20 million and the lowest is $10.90 million. National CineMedia posted sales of $4.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 564.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year sales of $198.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $168.60 million to $213.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $392.01 million, with estimates ranging from $366.60 million to $423.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NCMI shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.65.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 217.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

NCMI stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.91. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $6.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.