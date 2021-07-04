Zacks: Brokerages Expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $457.57 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will announce sales of $457.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $460.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $454.90 million. OPKO Health posted sales of $301.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $545.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.00 million.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

In other OPKO Health news, SVP Jon R. Cohen acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $476,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,602.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 775,000 shares of company stock worth $2,840,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its position in OPKO Health by 8.4% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 32,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in OPKO Health by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in OPKO Health by 14.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in OPKO Health by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. OPKO Health has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

