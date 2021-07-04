Zacks: Brokerages Expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Analysts predict that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) will announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.31. Safehold reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. Safehold had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAFE. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $79.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 70.37 and a beta of -0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.27. Safehold has a 12-month low of $47.51 and a 12-month high of $84.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 14,253 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $999,990.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,063,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,068,420.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 125,916 shares of company stock worth $9,184,773 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Safehold by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,387,000 after acquiring an additional 115,241 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Safehold by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,281,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after acquiring an additional 22,675 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Safehold by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,674,000 after acquiring an additional 195,376 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Safehold by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 657,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,118,000 after acquiring an additional 55,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Safehold by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 554,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,227,000 after acquiring an additional 100,032 shares during the last quarter. 28.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

