Zacks: Brokerages Expect Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Snap reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

SNAP stock opened at $68.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a PE ratio of -107.02 and a beta of 1.27. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $107,393.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,547.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $304,646.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,083,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,995,814 shares of company stock valued at $246,878,968 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

