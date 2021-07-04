Zacks: Brokerages Expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.26 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will post $5.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.40 million. Workhorse Group posted sales of $90,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,744.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year sales of $69.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.50 million to $80.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $235.11 million, with estimates ranging from $152.40 million to $332.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.85). Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WKHS shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,008 shares in the company, valued at $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,667,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the first quarter valued at $31,671,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 116.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,999,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,192 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the first quarter valued at $17,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $14.17 on Friday. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21.

Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

