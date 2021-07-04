Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,795 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Zai Lab worth $34,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 36.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 405.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,294 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 30.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,777,000 after acquiring an additional 63,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

ZLAB opened at $175.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.72. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $71.79 and a 52-week high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 21,936 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $2,948,637.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,653 shares in the company, valued at $135,583,136.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total transaction of $2,497,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 391,974 shares of company stock valued at $63,712,349. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

