Zap Hits One Day Trading Volume of $36,748.00 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Zap coin can currently be bought for $0.0428 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zap has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Zap has a market cap of $10.11 million and approximately $36,748.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zap Profile

Zap is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

