ZB Token Hits One Day Volume of $2.96 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. ZB Token has a total market cap of $140.62 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000881 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

