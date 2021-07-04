ZClassic Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 4th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $11,272.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,241,209 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

