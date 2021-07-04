Zcoin Price Up 14.2% This Week (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,610.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,271.06 or 0.06561675 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $519.13 or 0.01499907 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.93 or 0.00410064 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00160841 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $213.52 or 0.00616918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.98 or 0.00424669 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006921 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.15 or 0.00338486 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.