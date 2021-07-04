Zel Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. In the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.94 or 0.00344203 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00139009 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.95 or 0.00191786 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006853 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001785 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

