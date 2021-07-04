Zelwin (ZLW) Market Cap Tops $511.03 Million

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Zelwin has a total market capitalization of $511.03 million and $388,814.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zelwin has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. One Zelwin coin can now be purchased for about $7.08 or 0.00019931 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00054708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00018255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $282.24 or 0.00794995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 60.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Zelwin

Zelwin is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,221,543 coins. Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zelwin is zelwin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Zelwin Coin Trading

