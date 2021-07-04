Zenfuse Price Up 23.7% This Week (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. In the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Zenfuse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0520 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $166,354.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zenfuse alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00053656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00017934 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 270.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $273.57 or 0.00771117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Zenfuse Coin Profile

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,390,779 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zenfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenfuse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.