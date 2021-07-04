Zenfuse (ZEFU) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.14 Million

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for $0.0512 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. Zenfuse has a market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $165,152.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zenfuse Coin Profile

ZEFU is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,390,779 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

