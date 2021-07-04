ZENZO One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,215.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZENZO has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $2,215.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00059082 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00035285 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001056 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00260167 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00037908 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

