ZooKeeper Trading 12.2% Lower This Week (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $62,950.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 23,957,140 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

