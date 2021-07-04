ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ZTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of ZTCOY stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38. ZTE has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $7.24.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter. ZTE had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, research analysts expect that ZTE will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.0626 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. ZTE’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

