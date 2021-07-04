ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $14.00

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $374,925.17 and $14.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.15 or 0.00624530 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000987 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 75,921,146,525 coins and its circulating supply is 14,395,291,995 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

