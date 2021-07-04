ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. ZumCoin has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $8.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

