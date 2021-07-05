$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Rapid7 reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

RPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $39,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,194 shares of company stock worth $7,897,421 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 28,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth $5,500,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 28,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 460.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,322 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RPD traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.68. 244,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,551. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -47.39 and a beta of 1.30. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $51.16 and a 12-month high of $98.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.86.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

