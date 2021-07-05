$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience also posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harvard Bioscience.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $26.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million.

HBIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

In other news, CEO James W. Green sold 14,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $104,578.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBIO. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 74,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 151,549 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 138,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 17,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $8.23 on Monday. Harvard Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $328.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.82 and a beta of 1.75.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.