$0.05 EPS Expected for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. Lantheus posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $182,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,887.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $163,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,356 shares of company stock valued at $853,114. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Lantheus by 105.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 25.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.51. 718,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,385. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.38, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

