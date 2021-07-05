$0.07 EPS Expected for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is ($0.01). AppFolio reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 87%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $78.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.16 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 49.58%.

APPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $2,535,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,555,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.78. The company had a trading volume of 80,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,832. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.10. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $186.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.98.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

