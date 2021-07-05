-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Entera Bio’s earnings. Entera Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entera Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Entera Bio.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 3,448.54% and a negative return on equity of 243.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENTX shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Entera Bio from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Entera Bio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Entera Bio in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Entera Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Entera Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Entera Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Knoll Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Entera Bio by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENTX stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 920,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881,090. Entera Bio has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $146.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

