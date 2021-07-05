-$0.11 EPS Expected for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skillz’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.09). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.74 million.

SKLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

In related news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Skillz by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 552,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 248,052 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skillz by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 70,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 51,621 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,732,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

SKLZ traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,948,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,750,435. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.61 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.33. Skillz has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $46.30.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

