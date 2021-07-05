$0.16 EPS Expected for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.17. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $329.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

DRVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

Shares of DRVN stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $30.71. The company had a trading volume of 215,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,748. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $35.56.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

