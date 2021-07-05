$0.16 EPS Expected for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) will announce earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. QuinStreet posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $153.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.22 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.98%.

NASDAQ QNST traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,463. The company has a market capitalization of $994.63 million, a P/E ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.53. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $25.99.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $141,946.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,979.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,084 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $42,992.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,875,007.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,110. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,966,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,725,000 after buying an additional 168,046 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,450,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,738,000 after buying an additional 355,816 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,410,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,638,000 after buying an additional 147,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after buying an additional 75,129 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

