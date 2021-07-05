$0.17 EPS Expected for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.18. Clarivate reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clarivate.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.66 million.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

In other Clarivate news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,562,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $266,395,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Roedel purchased 19,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.07 per share, with a total value of $500,361.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,683.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 11,276,827 shares of company stock valued at $284,958,454 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clarivate stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.92 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.97.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarivate (CLVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.