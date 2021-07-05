$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.34. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber posted earnings per share of ($1.87) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 111.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.28. 2,878,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,320,448. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.18. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

