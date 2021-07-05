-$0.26 EPS Expected for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($6.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.39) to ($3.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06).

CATB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of CATB stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,523. The firm has a market cap of $48.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.64. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATB. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,158,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $3,740,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,195 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 852,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 202,998 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 59,217 shares during the last quarter. 49.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

