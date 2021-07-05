$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.36. Telephone and Data Systems reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

TDS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.64.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $23.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 180,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

