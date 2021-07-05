$0.33 EPS Expected for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.37. People’s United Financial posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PBCT shares. Compass Point upped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $17.21. 1,792,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,842,586. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

In other People’s United Financial news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $126,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,848.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About People's United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

