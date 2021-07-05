$0.34 EPS Expected for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.41. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COLL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.30. 147,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,026. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.28 million, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,838,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,850,000 after purchasing an additional 29,533 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,013 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

