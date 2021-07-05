-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.37). Cardlytics reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The company had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Cardlytics’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDLX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cardlytics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.57.

In related news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 9,053 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $923,677.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,212,299.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $927,612.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,130,965.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,732 shares of company stock worth $6,045,751. Insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Cardlytics by 1,616.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cardlytics stock traded down $5.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.64. 248,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,106. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -51.53 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.85. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $55.89 and a 1 year high of $161.47.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

