$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Patterson Companies reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on PDCO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $39,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,903,000 after buying an additional 896,133 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,933,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,293,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,790,000 after purchasing an additional 104,852 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,154,000. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,035,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,075,000 after purchasing an additional 48,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCO stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.39. 43,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.93. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

