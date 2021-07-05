$0.40 EPS Expected for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41).

UNIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Uniti Group stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.50. 776,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,041. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

