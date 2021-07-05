-$0.46 EPS Expected for Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Humanigen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.24) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Humanigen reported earnings per share of ($0.80) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to $8.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Humanigen.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HGEN shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

Shares of Humanigen stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $17.00. 641,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,741. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of -2.37. Humanigen has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

In other Humanigen news, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $1,680,942.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale Chappell sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $17,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,993,443 shares of company stock worth $36,524,881. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth about $19,100,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 1,171.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after buying an additional 653,367 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth about $6,498,000. Think Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,282,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 1,314.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 253,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humanigen (HGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.