$0.50 EPS Expected for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.56. 1st Constitution Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCCY opened at $21.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $219.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

