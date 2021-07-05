$0.55 EPS Expected for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.56. Community Healthcare Trust posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 25.64%.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 13.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHCT stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.75. 54,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,098. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $40.55 and a one year high of $52.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.61. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.50%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

