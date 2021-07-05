$0.55 EPS Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.50. Edwards Lifesciences reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

Shares of EW opened at $106.59 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $66.87 and a 1 year high of $106.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.69.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $538,988.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,939.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $5,789,047.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,160,076.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,362 shares of company stock worth $20,748,028. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 3,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

