$0.65 EPS Expected for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will announce earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.55. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 461.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XRAY. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.44.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,307,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 21,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 259.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 357,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,800,000 after buying an additional 257,799 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,150,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $63.89 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

