$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.81. Edgewell Personal Care posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 44.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,811,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,928,000 after buying an additional 2,725,228 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,323,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,391,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 265,275 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 109.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 224,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EPC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.20. 248,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,281. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
