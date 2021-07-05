$0.96 EPS Expected for WestRock (NYSE:WRK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will report $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.01. WestRock posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $6.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.92.

Shares of WRK traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,326,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,443. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the first quarter valued at $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 83.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

