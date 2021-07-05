$0.97 EPS Expected for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty Two analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $1.70. Shopify reported earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $7.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $9.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shopify.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The company’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,432.64.

Shares of SHOP traded up $6.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,464.75. 1,045,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,275. The company has a market capitalization of $182.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.79, a PEG ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,267.57. Shopify has a one year low of $839.40 and a one year high of $1,552.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shopify (SHOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.