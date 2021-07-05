$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) will announce $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for iQIYI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the lowest is $1.13 billion. iQIYI reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full-year sales of $5.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $6.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for iQIYI.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion.

IQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

Shares of IQ opened at $14.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.84. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQ. American International Group Inc. grew its position in iQIYI by 28.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iQIYI (IQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.