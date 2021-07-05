$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will report $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the highest is $1.44 billion. Resideo Technologies posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year sales of $5.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $5.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $6.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

REZI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REZI. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 17,693.8% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,799,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,331,000 after buying an additional 3,777,979 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,088,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,506,000 after buying an additional 1,978,154 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,966,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2,488.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,674,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,609,000 after buying an additional 1,610,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,855,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REZI opened at $29.93 on Monday. Resideo Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.88. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 2.57.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

