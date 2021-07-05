$1.45 Million in Sales Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to announce $1.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $11.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $159.83 million, with estimates ranging from $22.05 million to $256.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,092.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.44%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RETA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.57.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total value of $226,875.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,501. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,091,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,998 over the last three months. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $139.29 on Monday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $76.34 and a 52-week high of $186.82. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.20.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.